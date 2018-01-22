Benny Sedano, Of Manson, Charged On Multiple Counts Of Unlawful Firearms Possession

Benny Gonzalez Sedano, of Manson, was formally charged last week by a federal grand jury on multiple counts of unlawful firearms possession.

The 31 year old man was free on bond after being arrested in September on charges of first degree robbery, felony harassment and malicious mischief during a domestic violence investigation.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at Sedano’s home in Manson in November, where they found an unregistered shotgun with the barrel illegally shortened, seven pistols and three rifles as well as some ammunition. Sedano is a felon and is not allowed to possess firearms.

Federal firearms charges can lead up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.