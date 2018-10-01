Beebe Springs Wildlife Area Closing For Winter After Highway Travelers Use Area As A Rest Stop

Fish and Wildlife officials say they have been forced to close the Beebe Springs wildlife area on Highway 97 because they can’t keep up with all the garbage left behind.

That’s Rich Finger, Lands Operation Manger for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife…

Finger said typically, wildlife areas like this can remain open in the winter without maintenance and not cause problems. But, the Beebe Springs Wildlife area, just north of the Beebe Bridge has been a reoccurring problem and they cannot allow the situation to continue.

Fingers says Fish & Wildlife is looking for a long-term, fiscally-sustainable solution for Beebe Springs, but until then, the department will implement an annual seasonal closure, from December 1st through March 15th.