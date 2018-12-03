Baseball & Softball Jamboree’s

The Goats traveled to Quincy to open the season for a baseball jamboree in a contest originally schedule for Mountain Goat field which was determined to be unplayable due to weather conditions.

On a bright, sunny Saturday, the Goats shook off the long winter in (2) three inning contests against the Quincy Jacks, and the Cashmere Bulldogs. In game one vs a young Quincy team, the Goats overcame their first game jitters and came away with a 1 to 0 victory. Conner Wilson and Drake Bird both looked sharp on the mound, combining for a no hit shutout of the Jacks.

In game two, against long time CTL powerhouse, Cashmere Bulldogs, the Goats flexed their muscles, and earned a 6 to 0 victory. with Beckin Sporseen and Quinn Stamps combining to shut out the Bulldogs. The offense came alive with all players contributing at the plate, and a number of our younger players gaining their first high school playing time.

Next up, a Saturday double header vs CTL rival Okanogan at Mountain Goat Field. First Game starts at 11:00AM.

For the Chelan Lady Goats softball Jamboree this past Saturday:

The Chelan Goats Varsity Fall Short to Brewster, 5-1; Brewster scored three runs in the third inning and scored its runs on a home run by A Unias. C Sanchez was the winning pitcher for Brewster, she surrendered one run on zero hits over three innings, walking one. Taylor Sams took the loss for Chelan Goats Varsity, she surrendered five runs on eight hits over three innings, striking out one and walking one. Brewster tallied eight hits in the game. Chelan Goats Varsity And Liberty Bell Tie. A single in the third inning helped Chelan Goats Varsity battle to a 5-5 tie with Liberty Bell on Friday. Taylor Boykin went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Chelan Goats Varsity in hits.