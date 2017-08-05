Baseball Report: Trojans Drop Two To Tough Liberty Bell Team

Manson Trojan Baseball

Report by Head Coach Bill Thompson

Home League Double-Header vs. Liberty Bell Friday, May 5th.

Game #1

Manson 1 Liberty Bell 11

Game #2

Manson 0 Liberty Bell 11

The Trojans welcomed the Mountain Lions of Liberty Bell to Singleton Park in Manson for a Friday afternoon double-header-a game which was rained out weeks earlier. The Mountain Lions have had a strong season and sit atop the 2B League standings.

The Trojans sent staff ace Zach Serafini to the hill and Avery Thompson did the catching. Serafini pitched 5 1/3 innings, tallying 84 pitches recording 0 strikeouts while giving up 10 hits, 8 runs, and 2 walks.

Pitching in relief was Caleb Rossell who pitched 1 2/3 innings using up 32 pitches, walking 3 and giving up 3 runs on 3 hits while recording 2 strikeouts.

The Trojans played good defense for game #1 and the outfield play shined. Victor Calderon, Marcus Bernardo and Caden Beazley all turned in nice catches on hard hit balls.

The Trojan offense was quiet until the 6th inning when lead off hitter Avery Thompson was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a fielder’s-choice, then scored on another fielder’s choice when Bo Charlton hit a ball to the SS and tallied the RBI. Thompson also added a nice stolen base in the 3rd inning against the top catcher in the league.

Zach Serafini had the only Trojan hit.

Pitch Counts:

Zach Serafini 84

Caleb Rossell 32

Game #2

Between games, the Trojans’ own Matt Charlton fired up the grill and served the traditional double header hot dogs for both teams to enjoy. Thanks so much Matt!!!

The Trojans looked to game #2 for a second shot at the Mountain Lions, and

the Trojans sent sophomore Jose Pascasio to the hill and Avery Thompson did the catching. Pascasio pitched 1 2/3 innings, tallying 40 pitches while recording 1 strikeout and giving up 6 hits, 6 runs, and 3 walks.

Making his second appearance on the day and again pitching in relief was Caleb Rossell who pitched 2 innings using up 29 more pitches, walking 2 and giving up 1 run on 2 hits and recording 2 strikeouts. Avery Thompson followed Rossell in relief. Thompson pitched 1 1/3 innings, recording 3 strikeouts, giving up 1 hit, 4 walks, and 4 runs. Jose Pascasio did the catching for Thompson.

Defensively the outfield continued making nice plays and Victor Calderon and Caden Beazley both turned in outstanding catches.

The Trojan offense was lead by senior Bo Charlton who had the only Trojan hit.

Pitch Counts:

Jose Pascasio 40

Caleb Rossell 29 total: 61

Avery Thompson 41

The Trojans’ final game of the season and Senior Night is Tuesday, May 9th a Home League Double-Header vs. Waterville at Singleton Park in Manson starting at 3:30pm.

GO TROJANS!!!