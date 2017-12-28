Barista At Little Red’s Coffee Near Coles Corner Was Robbed- Suspects In Custody

Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on Tuesday, December 26th, 2017 at approximately 12:42 PM a barista at the Little Red’s coffee stand near Cole’s Corner reported a robbery. She said a suspicious male subject walked by the coffee stand window. She locked the door and watched him walk to a tan GMC Yukon with no front license plate. The driver of the Yukon appeared to be a female but had a hoodie sweatshirt tightened to where she could only see her eyes.

The barista started to text a co-worker about the situation when she heard a knock on the window. The male was back at the window wearing a black bandana. He said he had a gun and demanded the money from the till. She gave him the bills from the till totaling approximately $150 to $200 and then ran into the office to call 911.

Soon after the incident was reported, a Washington State Department of Transportation employee reported seeing the vehicle westbound from Cole’s Corner. The suspect vehicle was stopped just west of the Steven’s Pass Summit by a Chelan County Deputy and a King County Deputy who were working in the area.

The female driver, a 25 year old Langley resident and the male passenger, a 29 year old Everett resident were both taken into custody and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for Robbery 1st Degree and Theft 3rd Degree. The vehicle was seized and a search warrant was served on it December 27th. A firearm was not located on either suspect or in the vehicle. Clothing matching the suspect description was located in the vehicle and $220 cash was found in a hiding spot in the vehicle.