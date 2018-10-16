Ballots To Be Mailed Soon

Be looking in your mailbox later this week for an envelope from the Chelan County Auditor’s Office. It contains your ballot for the November 6th election. Auditor Skip Moore says they’re ready to be mailed out:

Auditor Moore explains how the ballot preparation process works:

More than 44-thousand ballots have been printed, Moore says that’s how many voters are in Chelan County now. But there’s still time to participate in the election if you haven’t registered yet:

Moore says his office has seen an increase of one-thousand new registrations between the primary election and last Friday. Up until the mail-in deadline last week, Moore says they were getting around one-hundred mail-in registrations a day. He says after the November general election, his office and other auditors offices will try to track just how many of those new registered voters actually turned in a ballot.