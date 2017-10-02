Ballots From Registered Voters In Manson School District Must Be Sent By Tuesday

A reminder that next Tuesday, February 14 is the last day to return ballots for the Special Election.

In our area, here in the Chelan Valley, only registered voters in Manson School District received ballots for a replacement Maintenance and Operations Levy.

If approved, the levy would replace an existing levy passed by voters in February 2015- set to expire at the end of 2017.

Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton, told KOZI the proposed levy is for 2 years…

021017 Manson Levy 1 :30 “…school district is running.”

Charlton says things have changed over the years regarding Maintenance and Operations Levies, adding that it is really critical funding for the district…

021017 Manson Levy 2 1:09 “…of a schools program.”

And, Charlton explains, the Manson School District has made it easy for you to figure that out on their website…

021017 Manson Levy 3 :50 “…needs of school funding.”