Ballots For The April 24th Special Election Have Been Mailed

Ballots for the April 24th Special Election are either on their way – or already in mailboxes…

1

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore- the county’s top Election Official…

2

The Manson Parks District and Chelan County Fire District 7 do not overlap- so you will not have two ballot issues to vote on. Just a single ballot issue- depending upon which district you live in.

The only other ballot issue in Chelan County is for the Wenatchee School District.

For you vote to count, your ballot must be postmarked no later than April 24 or dropped into an official ballot drop box no later than 8pm on Tuesday, April 24th.

Residents in the Manson Parks District are voting on a replacement Maintenance & Operation levy at the rate of 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. It is a true replacement levy- the same tax rate Manson residents have been paying to support Manson Parks.

Voters within Chelan County Fire District 7 are being asked to increase their tax rate from 92 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to $1.32 per $1,000 of assessed value- a 43% increase…

3

That’s former Chelan Fire Commissioner, Tom Peters, who resigned after voting in favor of placing the levy lid lift request on the April 24 Special Election ballot.

The two remaining seated fire Commissioners, Phil Moller and Russ Jones are now tasked with naming Peters’ replacement.

Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief, Tim Lemon is encouraging everyone to fill our their ballot and get it returned…

4

If you have not received your ballot by next Tuesday, April 10th, contact the Chelan County Auditor’s office at 667-6808.