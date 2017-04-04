Ballots For Lake Chelan Community Hospital Bond Proposition Mailed This Week

After several weeks of discussion, open house meetings, a well-run community forum and more phone calls into Second Cup here on KOZI than we can count- the week is finally here…

040417 Ballots Mailed 1 :06 “…for the hospital election.”

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, who told KOZI that registered voters should be seeing their ballots towards the end of this week…

040417 Ballots Mailed 2 :32 “…where they’re supposed to go.”

On the ballots, registered votes ins the Lake Chelan Community Hospital District will be asked to wither approve or reject a proposition to construct a new hospital by way of $20 million of general obligation bonds.

And, Moore explains, because the proposition is a bond, rather than a levy, there is a higher standard when it comes to its passage…

040417 Ballots Mailed 3 :44 “…would have to vote yes.”

And, when it comes to your ballot– Moore says sending them back sooner is better…

040417 Ballots Mailed 4 :41 “…voters on election night.”

Election night is Tuesday, April 25th- results, Moore says, are expected to be posted shortly after 8PM.

If you still haven’t registered to vote– Moore says, there is still time…

040417 Ballots Mailed 5 :16 “…the 17th to do that.”