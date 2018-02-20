Ballot Count Update Does Not Change Outcome On Any Ballot Issues In Chelan, Douglas Or Okanogan Counties

Friday’s Ballot Count update from the February 13th Special Election did not change the outcome of any ballot issues that were still in limbo following the preliminary ballot count on Election Night.

Most, but not all, school districts in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties that were seeking approval for financing issues did get the nod of approval.

The one exception is the Omak School District in Okanogan County.

Keep in mind that that levies and bonds have different threshold for voter approval. A school levy requires 50% plus one yes vote for passage while a bond requires a 60% voter approval for passage.

Omak School District voters said yes to a replacement operations levy at 53% approval- but rejected a bond proposal to construct a new middle school with just 46% voting yes- they needed 60% for passage.

All other Okanogan County School ballot issues passed including levies in Oroville, Tonasket, Republic, Pateros, Okanogan and Curlew.

In Douglas County: Coulee-Hartline, Orondo, Palisades and Waterville School Districts all handily passed levies.

In Chelan County- Cashmere School District voters said yes to both a replacement levy and a two year bond to make district wide health, safety and technology improvements. The levy passed with 73% approval, the bond passed with 70% voter approval.

And 61% of Entiat School District Voters said yes to renewing an expiring educational operations levy.



There are still a handful of ballots to be counted in all three counties- but not enough to change any of the outcomes.

The next and final updated ballot count will take place this Friday, February 23rd which is also election certification day- making the Special Election Results Official.