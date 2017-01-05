Ballot Count Update Adds 543 Ballots- But Won’t Change Outcome

As expected, Friday’s Chelan County ballot count update had no affect on the outcome of the Lake Chelan Community Hospital bond issue.

An additional 543 ballots were added to Tuesday’s preliminary count of 3,696 for a total of 4,239 valid ballots returned. Almost 65% of those were yes votes- far exceeding the 60% super majority necessary to pass the $20 million bond issue.

That $20 million, paired with a $24 million USDA loan, will finance a new Lake Chelan Community Hospital in the Apple Blossom Center near Walmart.

Lake Chelan Community Hospital, CEO, Kevin Abel and Board Chair, Mary Signorelli, joined us in the kOZI studios Friday morning to bring us up to speed on what’s next…

There was some talk during the campaign about a possible University of Washington residency program- we asked Kevin what the chances of that happening are..

Looking back on the contentious campaign, both for and against the hospital, Board Chair, Mary Signorelli, sees the silver lining…

But, they’ll have to work at keeping that excitement- ground breaking for the new hospital won’t begin until spring 2018- with completion set for 2020.

Technically, the passage of the $20 million bond issue, isn’t official. Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore will certify those results this Friday, May 5th.