Axel Works His Last Shift With Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

photo courtesy Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

After 6 years on the force, Axel, one of Chelan County Sheriff’s K9 deputies is retiring.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, gives us the lowdown on retiring Axel…

112917 Axel Retirement 1

Deputy Lamon, who has had Axel since 2012 has plenty of experience– perhaps a little more than he wishes…

112917 Axel Retirement 2

Sheriff Burnett shares a story of his own stress of working with a K9 deputy…

112917 Axel Retirement 3