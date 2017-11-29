[11/29/17] Axel Works His Last Shift With Chelan County Sheriff’s Office
photo courtesy Chelan County Sheriff’s Office
After 6 years on the force, Axel, one of Chelan County Sheriff’s K9 deputies is retiring.
Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, gives us the lowdown on retiring Axel…
112917 Axel Retirement 1
Deputy Lamon, who has had Axel since 2012 has plenty of experience– perhaps a little more than he wishes…
112917 Axel Retirement 2
Sheriff Burnett shares a story of his own stress of working with a K9 deputy…
112917 Axel Retirement 3