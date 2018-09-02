Authorities Identify Man Killed In Skiing Accident At Mission Ridge

Officials have identified the western Washington man killed in a skiing accident at Mission Ridge Wednesday as 25 year old Brian Scott, of Kirkland…

That’s Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriffs Office Emergency Management.

He said Mission Ridge wasn’t open to the public on Wednesday when the accident happened…

On average, there were about 50 fatalities per year either skiing or snowboarding.