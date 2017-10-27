Auditor Says About 11% Ballots Have Already Been Returned For November 7 General Election

This time last week, ballots for the November 7th General Election were mailed out to the 4.2 million registered voters in Washington State.



There are about 35,000 registered voters in Chelan County- less than 1% of the state total.

Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore says it may be a small slice of the pie, but Chelan County voters are very proactive- returning their ballots very early…

1

Unquestionably, a 70% ballot return would be a good number. In the August Primary Election- just 35% of registered voters in Chelan County bothered to cast a ballot.

However, one year ago, in the November 2016 Presidential General Election, 80% of registered voters within Chelan County filled out and returned a ballot.

2

You can contact the Chelan County Auditors at 667-6828 or online at www.co.chelan.wa.us/auditor

3