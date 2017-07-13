At Least 26 People Were Displaced From Fire At Alta Vista Apartments In Brewster- Cause Under Investigation

At approximately 6:53pm Wednesday evening, the Brewster Fire Department was toned out to a possible brush fire at Alta Vista Apartments in Brewster. Arriving responders quickly discovered the fire had spread to a structure fire with at least one building of the 13-building complex on fire.

Fire units from Brewster, Pateros, Methow, Bridgeport, Malott and Okanogan were called in to assist in fighting the fire and Omak Fire Department assisted with their air bottle refilling station.

Washington State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Brewster Police Department, along with Brewster Public Works, blocked off area roadways for several hours.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to two buildings- housing six units.

The Red Cross responded and set up a temporary shelter in Brewster High School for the more than 26 people who were displaced from the fire.

The fire is under investigation- but, witnesses described the fire as originated from a small pile of garbage being burned near the little league concession stand, which was also damaged in the fire. Anyone with information can contact the Brewster Police Department.