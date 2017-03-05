Assessor Community Forum Meetings Wednesday In Chelan, Tuesday In Manson

Tonight, Chelan County Assessor, Deanna Walter, is hosting the first of two meetings this week in the Chelan Valley…

The role of the Assessors Office is to establish fair market value for all property in the county for tax purposes…

You should know that the Assessor does not create market value. Market value is the price a willing buyer would pay to a willing seller under ordinary circumstances…

The Assessors Office does not raise property values in order to increase taxes nor do they set budgets for taxing districts. And, it’s not the Assessor that bills or collects taxes- that’s the role of the County Treasurer.

Tonight’s Chelan County Assessor Community Forum meeting will be held at Chelan City Hall on Johnson Avenue from 7pm-8pm. Tomorrow night they will be at the Manson Grange Hall, also from 7pm-8pm.

You’re invited to attend either or both meetings…