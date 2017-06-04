Are You Ready? Work On SR 150 Repaving Begins Monday

The nightmare begins on Monday…

Two major road construction projects between Manson and Chelan this summer will certainly be disrupting traffic…

040617 SR 150 Project 1 :05 “…between manson and chelan.”

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski….

040617 SR 150 Project 2 :38 “…done by memorial day.”

Then, there’s the No-See-Um intersection roundabout. Two separate projects, two separate contractors– should fit like hands into a tight glove…

040617 SR 150 Project 3 :48 “…is what I would expect.”

Those traffic delays we have been experiencing as Chelan PUD and Frontier Communications upgrade power and telephone lines along State Route 150 are a precursor to what you can expect between now and Memorial Day weekend.

Then, if all goes as planned, the 2-way, 2-lane detour around the No-See-Um intersection project, should keep traffic moving smoothly.