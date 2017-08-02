Are You Prepared For The Storm And Any Possible Power Outage?

Another major winter weather event is expected this evening and into tomorrow- with forecasters calling for as much as 8-inches in lower elevations and possibly a foot in the mountains.

It is recommended to prepare for the impact from that storm- including for the potential of a power outage.

Suzanne Hartman, with Chelan County PUD has a few tips as we head into more winter weather…

020817 PUD Power Outage 1 1:05 “…having an extended outage.”

And, Hartman adds, that as more and more people are preparing for power outages by way of emergency generators, it’s important to remember those safety guidelines as well…

020817 PUD Power Outage 2 :48 “…very safely operate those.”

Hartman says there are a few ways to either report power outages, or to follow updates regarding power outages with Chelan County PUD…

020817 PUD Power Outage 3 :20 “…KOZI is a great resource.”

Again, to report a power outage, you can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-877-783-8123