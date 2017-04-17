April Is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and here in Washington, a 30 day stretch has been designated as a time for state and local law enforcement agencies to remind citizens about the dangers of this worsening issue.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says he believes the problem stems from a busier lifestyle for many and says there are three crucial things that happen every time you engage in any additional activities while behind the wheel…

041717 Distracted Driving 1 :33 “…pops up in front of them”

Although cell phone use, including texting, has become perhaps the most identifiable form of distracted driving, Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore reminds us that it’s not the only thing that can take your eyes off the road…

041717 Distracted Driving 2 :16 “… we can avoid a collision”

A vehicle collision occurs every eight seconds in the U.S., and one in every five car accidents is caused by distracted driving according to the National Safety Council.

It’s also a big part of a sobering statistic related to teenagers according to Trooper Moore, who suggested a number of tips to help avoid distracted driving collisions…

041717 Distracted Driving 3 :29 “… to your destination”

The standard citation for distracted driving in Washington State is $136, however Sheriff Gjesdal offered a strong reality check about what can happen if you’re not paying attention while operating a motor vehicle…

041717 Distracted Driving 4 :11 “…going to go to prison”

Fatalities related to distracted driving in Washington State increased by 32% between 2014 and 2015 while citations issued for illegal cell phone use climbed 192% over that same stretch.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Administration every day in the United States eight people are killed and nearly 1,200 are injured in crashes reported to have involved distracted driving.