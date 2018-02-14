Applications Being Accepted For $50 Thousand Grant To One Non Profit

Do you know of a local non profit organization that could use a $50 thousand grant?…

021318 Non Profit Grants 1 :12 “…thousand dollars or more.”

That’s Beth Stipe, Executive Director of Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

They are now accepting applications for a $50 thousand endowment grant to support one non profit…

021318 Non Profit Grants 2 :54 “…part of their priority list.”

Previous recipients of the $50 thousand endowment grant include Methow Trails, Numerica Performing Arts Center and the Children’s Home Society of Wenatchee.

Applications are being accepted now, must be submitted no later than May 1st. The award will be announced and dispersed in September.

For more information on eligibility requirements, guidelines and to apply – visit the Community Foundation of North Central Washington’s website at: www.cfncw.org