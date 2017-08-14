Apple Harvest Predictions Are In From Washington Apple Commission

As cherry harvest winds to an end, local orchardists, and those who send local fruits around the world, are now planning for the fast approaching apple harvest.

The annual August apple prediction report is in, and International Marketing Specialist, Lindsey Huber with Washington Apple Commission, based in Wenatchee, says the forecast for the 2017 apple crop calls for a little less fruit than last year…

Huber says the Washington State Tree Fruit Association goes even one step further and breaks those numbers down by variety…

Don’t let the numbers fool you, even with the crop predictions down- the numbers still put the upcoming season in the top 10 largest crop years locally. 2014 was the largest crop in history with 141.8 million 40 pound boxes.

Huber says the domestic market is the big driver for what growers will grow, and continue to plant…

Harvest is later this year than the last few years, but Huber says it’s expected to start any day now…

Overall, experts are optimistic as we head into the 2017 apple harvest.