Another historic weekend for Chelan tennis

The boys earned their 3rd consecutive district title and moving on to the state tournament this weekend in Yakima:

#2 seed Henry Elsner/Rylan Anderson

#2 seed Bryce Robison

#3 seed Collin Hendricks/Micah Larson

Bryce Robison won his semifinal match on Saturday over Caleb Hardesty of Tonasket 7-5, 6-0 to clinch a state berth. Bryce lost the district championship to Tyler Kert of Cashmere 6-3, 6-2.

Henry Elsner and Rylan Anderson won their semifinal match over Cooper/Farias of Cashmere 6-1, 6-2 to clinch a state berth, but then lost the district championship match to Cheeseman and Nearents of Okanogan 7-6, 6-1.

Collin Hendricks and Micah Larson lost their semifinal to Okanogan, which forced them to win their next two matches to claim 3rd and give them a state berth. They rebounded to defeat Hugus and Burnell of Oroville 6-2, 7-5, and then clinched the state berth with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win over Cooper and Farias of Cashmere.

Sophomore Sierra Rothlisberger and junior Madeline Peebles also made it to the district semifinals on Saturday, but lost to the O’Dell cousins from Omak in straight sets. Similarly, they needed to win their next two matches to earn a state berth, but lost their first consolation match to Matteson and Frey of Liberty Bell in three sets to end their season. Ironically, Sierra and Madeline had beaten the Tonasket team in round 1 that ended up defeating Liberty Bell to take the 3rd and final state berth.

Chelan has the most boys’ entries in the state tournament in 2017, tied with perennial powers Charles Wright Academy and UPrep. There hasn’t been a public school that’s cracked the top 5 in the 1A boys state tournament final standings since 2012 (the year our Chelan girls were state champions!). They’d like to break that ice.