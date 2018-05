Another 85, for Chelan Freshman

Chelan freshman MIles Grossberg finished his 2nd round-Day 2 at state with another, 85 (43-42), finishing with a two day total of 170 and tied for 31st overall. He finished his round with a birdie on #18 to end his round on a high note.

Miles w/ proud parents Scott & Brooke

Team pic at state final day