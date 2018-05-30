Annual Fire Safety Burn Ban Goes Into Effect This Friday, June 1

Friday is the start of the annual fire safety burn ban for Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.

All outdoor burning is banned June 1st through September 30- the one exception: recreational fires or campfires. For those, on private land, contact your local fire authority for details and for campgrounds and parks, contact the specific campground or agency you plan to visit.

With recent fire seasons still fresh on our minds, many of us are wondering what kind of fire season should we expect for 2018…

053018 Burn Ban 1 :17 “…have the ignition sources.”

That’s Chief Mike Burnett with Chelan County Fire District 1, covering Wenatchee and Malaga.

Across the river, in Douglas County, Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says fire season has already begun…

053018 Burn Ban 2 :12 “…with dealing with fires.”

Again, the annual fire safety ban, which runs June 1st through September 30 will go into effect this Friday. That means all outdoor debris pile burning throughout Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties will be strictly prohibited beginning Friday.