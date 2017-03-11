And their off…..Playoffs, District, State

Chelan traveled down to Cascade for the District Championship match. Playing tough tonight, t he level of volleyball on both sides of the net was amazing, says Coach Rainville. It has been quite a few years since Chelan has been able to take a set from Cascade.

Chelan vs Cascade 25-27, 20-25, 25-22, 21-25

They had to play immediately after losing the championship to Cascade. Playing Cashmere to finalize the seeding for the crossover matches for Saturday . They were able to come away with a victory and secure the number 2 spot in 4 sets. Coach Rainville said, “The girls were exhausted but were able to dig down and find the energy!” Hosting Newport High School on Saturday at 5pm. The winner will go to state. Come support your Lady Goats!

Chelan vs Cashmere 25-20, 21-25, 25-9, 25-13

The Lady Bears Volleyball defeated Tri Cities prep and then took out Kittitas to become District 5/6 Champs and the #1 seed to State.

Also knocking it out of the park, our the Lady Bears Soccer, they dominated Mabton 7-0 in their match up earlier this week. Next they play Liberty Bell.

Tessa Orozco of Brewster took first place at Districts in both the 50 yd, freestyle and the 100 yd butterfly to take the top spot on the podium.