Alcoa to pay PUD $62M

Alcoa is sending the Chelan County PUD a big check – $62-Million. The money is part of the contract for energy for the now curtailed Wenatchee Works smelter in Malaga. PUD Chief Finance/Risk Officer Kelly Boyd said the lump-sum payment is for not restarting the smelter, which was shut down in 2015:

Boyd said the PUD’s contract with Alcoa remains in place, and the hope is for the smelter to be restarted at some future point.