“Airborne” Ed Ferguson..Inducted into the US Ski Hall of Fame

A star-studded group of eight noted skiing athletes and sport builders have been announced as inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.

Among the inductees are freestyle icon “Airborne” Eddie Ferguson, one of our own Chelanites.

Here are a few highlights of his Hot Dog Skiing, back in the day.