Air Stagnation Advisory Issued Prompting Stage 1 Burn Ban

With high pressure parked over Washington State, stagnant air conditions are expected to continue in north central Washington through next week.

The National Weather Service has extended an air stagnation advisory for the area through noon next Tuesday. An Air Stagnation Advisory indicates that due to limited movement of air mass across the area, pollution will likely increase to unhealthy levels.

The air stagnation advisory includes the east slopes of the North Cascades, the Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley, Upper Columbia Basin, including the Chelan and Entiat drainage’s– pretty much Omak to Yakima will remain socked in through the weekend.

In an effort to prevent further air quality deterioration, the Washington Department of Ecology has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for all of Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.

Under the Stage 1 burn ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited- including residential, agriculture and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, and inserts are prohibited unless they are your home’s only adequate source of heat.

Up to date burn ban information is available online at www.waburnbans.net.

When a Stage 1 burn ban is in effect for Chelan Valley, it’s not uncommon for local fire jurisdictions to receive calls from concerned citizens…

120817 Burn Ban 1 :18 “…doesn’t do anything.”

That’s Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker. He points out that the Manson Fire Department does not issue burn permits– that’s done through the Department of Ecology…

120817 Burn Ban 2 :46 “…don’t have authority over.”

That number again: 1-800-406-5322. That is the burn ban information number– not where you report illegal burns…

120817 Burn Ban 3 :07 “…do the permit process.”

Any fire you see in the Chelan Valley now through next Tuesday would be an illegal burn- unless it was an accidental house, car or brush fire. Those fires need to be reported to 911.

However, if you see what you believe to be an illegal agricultural burn, you need to call Department of Ecology in Yakima at 509-575-2490 or file a complaint online at wwww.ecy.wa.gov.