Air Quality Alert In Effect Through Saturday

The Washington department of ecology has issued an air quality alert thru noon Saturday for much of Eastern Washington.. including Chelan Douglas and Okanogan County.

Affected communities: Omak, Twisp, Winthrop, Chelan, Wenatchee and all between.

Air quality will vary between good and unhealthy depending on wind

direction and time of day.

Smoke from wildfires in Eastern Washington, British Columbia, and

Montana is expected to affect central and eastern Washington as North winds

push smoke around Washington state this week.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at

risk of serious health effects.

If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician.

Online Air Quality Information WASMOKE.BLOGSPOT.COM