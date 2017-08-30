Air quality alert in effect

An air quality alert has been issued by the Washington Department of Ecology for Douglas, Chelan and Okanogan Counties. Including but not limited to the communities of Omak, Twisp, Winthrop and Chelan.

Air quality alert in effect until 10 am Thursday August 31st. Smoke from wildfires in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington is expected to affect eastern Washington until increased wind Thursday allow improvement. Until that time air quality will vary between good and unhealthy depending on wind direction and time of day.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses aremost at risk of serious health effects. If you experience respiratorydistress, you should speak with your physician.

For additional information on wildland fire smoke impacting your area visit the Washington smoke blog at www.wasmoke.blogspot.Com