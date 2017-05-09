[9/5/17] Air Quality Alert In Effect Until Noon Wednesday

An air quality alert has been issued by the following agencies:

Washington department of ecology in Spokane
Washington department of ecology in Yakima
Colville confederated tribes
Spokane tribe
kalispel Indian community
Spokane regional clean air agency

Washington counties within the air quality alert include:

Adams
Asotin
    Chelan
    Douglas 
    Ferry 
    Garfield 
    Grant 
    Lincoln 
    Pend Oreille 
    Okanogan 
    Spokane 
    Stevens 
    Whitman

Some communities included are: Omak, Twisp, Winthrop, Chelan, 
Wenatchee, Republic, Colville, Spokane, Pullman, Ritzville, Moses 
Lake, Ephrata, Pomeroy, and Clarkston.

... Air quality alert in effect until noon Wednesday... 

Air quality has worsened across the region with most sensors across
eastern Washington currently in very unhealthy to hazardous
conditions. East winds brought thick smoke in from Montana wildfires
on Monday. The easterly flow pattern will continue through Wednesday. 
Closer to the north Cascades, air quality is currently in the 
unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes the Methow and 
Okanogan valleys. Northerly flow on Monday shielded the thicker smoke
from the east but modeling suggest conditions may worsen today as 
north winds wane and easterly flow increases. The easterly flow 
pattern is expected to persist until a cold front passage late 
Thursday.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are
most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience respiratory
distress, you should speak with your physician.

For additional information on wildland fire smoke impacting
Washington visit the Washington smoke blog at 
http://wasmoke.Blogspot.Com





625 am PDT Tue Sep 5 2017

