625 am PDT Tue Sep 5 2017 An air quality alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington department of ecology in Spokane Washington department of ecology in Yakima Colville confederated tribes Spokane tribe kalispel Indian community Spokane regional clean air agency Washington counties within the air quality alert include: Adams Asotin Chelan Douglas Ferry Garfield Grant Lincoln Pend Oreille Okanogan Spokane Stevens Whitman Some communities included are: Omak, Twisp, Winthrop, Chelan, Wenatchee, Republic, Colville, Spokane, Pullman, Ritzville, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Pomeroy, and Clarkston. ... Air quality alert in effect until noon Wednesday... Air quality has worsened across the region with most sensors across eastern Washington currently in very unhealthy to hazardous conditions. East winds brought thick smoke in from Montana wildfires on Monday. The easterly flow pattern will continue through Wednesday. Closer to the north Cascades, air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups. This includes the Methow and Okanogan valleys. Northerly flow on Monday shielded the thicker smoke from the east but modeling suggest conditions may worsen today as north winds wane and easterly flow increases. The easterly flow pattern is expected to persist until a cold front passage late Thursday. Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician. For additional information on wildland fire smoke impacting Washington visit the Washington smoke blog at http://wasmoke.Blogspot.Com