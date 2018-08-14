Air Quality Alert in Effect

AIR QUALITY ALERT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the State Department of Ecology in Spokane.

Unhealthy to very unhealthy air will be common across Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties due to local and regional wildfires.

Children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects.

If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician.

Fire activity will continue to be monitored, and the air quality alert will be reassessed on Wednesday for the remainder of the week based on upcoming weather conditions.