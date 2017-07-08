Air Quality Alert Extended Through Much Of This Week

The Washington State Department of Ecology has extended last weeks air quality alert thru noon Wednesday (8/9) for much of Eastern Washington.. including Chelan Douglas and Okanogan County.Affected communities: Omak, Twisp, Winthrop, Chelan, Wenatchee and all betweenAir quality will vary between good and unhealthy depending on wind direction and time of day.Smoke from wildfires in Eastern Washington, British Columbia, and Montana is expected to affect central and eastern Washington as North or North East winds continue to push smoke around Washington state this week. Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician.

Online Air Quality Information WASMOKE.BLOGSPOT.COM

Here’s where you can find N95 masks at no cost:

Red Apple Market in Manson

Chelan Fire & Rescue on Wapato Ave

Chelan Sheriff’s Office on Emerson

Entiat City Hall

Okanogan County Emergency Management

• Oroville City Hall

• Tonasket City Hall

• Omak City Hall

• Omak Visitor Center

• Okanogan City Hall

• Okanogan County Public Health 2nd Ave. Okanogan

• Brewster City Hall

• Twisp City Hall

Health officials recommend you wear the N95 mask when outdoors- however the best advice they can give is to stay inside.