Air Quality Alert Extended To 10AM Monday September 11

…AIR QUALITY ALERT EXTENDED UNTIL 10AM MONDAY…

Air quality remains degraded across the region with most sensors

across eastern Washington currently in very unhealthy to hazardous

category. The poor air quality conditions will likely improve through

the day beginning in south central Washington and spreading northeast

through the afternoon and into tonight. A cold front will pass

through eastern Washington on Saturday bringing increased winds and

a further improvement to the air quality. However this improvement

will likely be temporary as the winds will weaken on Sunday and

Monday allowing the numerous wildfires around the area to replenish

the smoke and lead to potential air quality concerns.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses

are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience

respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician.

For additional information on wildland fire smoke impacting

Washington visit the Washington smoke blog at

http://wasmoke.blogspot.com and for current Washington air quality

levels, visit https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/ or airnow.gov.

You may also contact your local air quality agency.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies:

Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane

Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima

Colville Confederated Tribes

Spokane Tribe

Kalispel Indian Community

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency

Washington Counties within the Air Quality Alert Include:

Adams

Asotin

Chelan

Douglas

Ferry

Garfield

Grant

Lincoln

Pend Oreille

Okanogan

Spokane

Stevens

Whitman

Some Communities included are: Omak, Twisp, Winthrop, Chelan,

Wenatchee, Republic, Colville, Spokane, Pullman, Ritzville, Moses

Lake, Ephrata, Pomeroy, and Clarkston.