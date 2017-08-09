[9/8/17] Air Quality Alert Extended To 10AM Monday September 11
…AIR QUALITY ALERT EXTENDED UNTIL 10AM MONDAY…
Air quality remains degraded across the region with most sensors
across eastern Washington currently in very unhealthy to hazardous
category. The poor air quality conditions will likely improve through
the day beginning in south central Washington and spreading northeast
through the afternoon and into tonight. A cold front will pass
through eastern Washington on Saturday bringing increased winds and
a further improvement to the air quality. However this improvement
will likely be temporary as the winds will weaken on Sunday and
Monday allowing the numerous wildfires around the area to replenish
the smoke and lead to potential air quality concerns.
Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses
are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience
respiratory distress, you should speak with your physician.
For additional information on wildland fire smoke impacting
Washington visit the Washington smoke blog at
http://wasmoke.blogspot.com and for current Washington air quality
levels, visit https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/ or airnow.gov.
You may also contact your local air quality agency.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies:
Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane
Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima
Colville Confederated Tribes
Spokane Tribe
Kalispel Indian Community
Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency
Washington Counties within the Air Quality Alert Include:
Adams
Asotin
Chelan
Douglas
Ferry
Garfield
Grant
Lincoln
Pend Oreille
Okanogan
Spokane
Stevens
Whitman
Some Communities included are: Omak, Twisp, Winthrop, Chelan,
Wenatchee, Republic, Colville, Spokane, Pullman, Ritzville, Moses
Lake, Ephrata, Pomeroy, and Clarkston.