After Late Start- Cherry Season In North Central Washington Is In Full Swing

After delays caused by a cool, wet spring, cherry harvest is well underway throughout north central Washington.

John Duvaney, President of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, says harvest got about a two week late start this year…

071817 Cherry Harvest 1 1:04 “…high quality this year.”

And, Duvaney adds, the recent hot weather isn’t going unnoticed with local farmers…

071817 Cherry Harvest 2 :46 “…help with peak harvest.”

Duvaney says we aren’t quite nearing the end of cherry harvest- and expects to see cherries being picked for several more weeks…

071817 Cherry Harvest 3 :13 “…well into late august.”