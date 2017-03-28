Advisory Committee Meetings Planned Ahead Of November’s Success Summit In Chelan

Thursday, a non profit group based out of Wenatchee, will meet in Chelan in preparation for an annual summit planned for November…

032717 Success Summit 1 :24 “…deal in success stories.”

That’s IRIS Program Coordinator, Nancy Warner, who says this year’s Success Summit is scheduled for November 8th at the Chelan Community Gym…

032717 Success Summit 2 :47 “…with the host community.”

In preparation for the November 8th meeting, IRIS will be holding Summit Advisory Committee meetings- Warner says the first one scheduled for this Wednesday, March 29th…

032717 Success Summit 3 :52 “…it’s a working group.”

The first Summit Advisory Committee Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 29th 10AM-Noon- at Chelan City Hall.

Warner says four more summit advisory committee meetings will also be planned.