Adventure Tales and Fairy Tales

Excited to introduce you to the latest purchase by the Lake Chelan Arts Council in partnership with the Friends of the Library and the City of Chelan. Adventure Tales and Fairy Tales depict two adorable children sitting on the steps of the library and enjoying their new books.

When the Lake Chelan Arts Council began to look for new pieces to enhance the beauty of our community, they talked often of the desire to have something at the library and something for the children in our town to enjoy and perhaps sit next to for a bit of reading or a photo opportunity.

Marianne Caroselli submitted her work for our consideration and Ronna Currier shares, “have to admit we were all smitten from the beginning.” For 40 years, Ms. Caroselli’s career has taken her from ceramics as a child, through Interior Design, on to fine oils and then into sculpting. This multi talented lady has been discovered by many celebrities and her work is enjoyed in many communities. She is honored to have a six foot sculpture gracing the Court House lawn in Canada and representing the courageous men who died in World War II.

The Chelan Friends of the Library are planning a reception to take place right after the first Bach Fest concert at the Methodist Church on Monday, July 10th. Jane Lloyd is hosting that concert, plan to start at 1-3pm at the Chelan Library. Also, an introduction to the Art by the Foot Silent Auction with donations by local artists. The sculptures are installed and are now insured by the City of Chelan. Lake Chelan Arts Council appreciate this partnership with the Friends of the Library and the City of Chelan.