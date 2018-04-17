Adam Jones, Of Chelan Fire & Rescue, Named As VFW’s Washington State Firefighter Of The Year

Congratulations to Chelan Fire & Rescue Firefighter/EMT, Adam Jones. He was recently selected as the VFW’s Washington State Firefighter of the Year…

Jones, a 1997 graduate of Entiat High School, has been with Chelan Fire & Rescue since August 2009, where he currently serves as Firefighter/EMT. Before that, he spent ten years with the US Forest Service as a Firefighter…

Again, congratulations to Chelan Fire & Rescue Firefighter/EMT, Adam Jones. This year’s VFW Washington State Firefighter of the Year.