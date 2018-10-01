Account Set Up For Bridgeport Basketball Coach And Teacher Who Lost Their Home To A Fire

The more we learn about last Friday’s house fire in Bridgeport, the more we realize just how lucky the occupants were to survive…

011018 Bridgeport Fire 1 :13 “…in battling a house fire.”

That’s Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal…

011018 Bridgeport Fire 2 :45 “…probably saved their lives.”

According to the Bridgeport School District website, it was Boys Varsity Basketball Coach, Pat McFadden, and Tara Martin, a Bridgeport Middle School Teacher, who lost their home.

An account has been set up for the family at Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union under the name: McFadden Account.