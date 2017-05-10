Abandoned Vehicles On City Of Chelan Right Of Way Receiving Pink Tags

We see a lot of pink on October– it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you are encouraged to wear pink to honor survivors, remember those lost and support progress to defeat breast cancer.

But, there is one place you definitely don’t want to see pink – on your car’s windshield…

100517 Vehicle Pink Tag 1 :12 “…a pink tag on them.”

That’s Sergeant Rob Huddleston with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. They have been working with the City of Chelan to clean up junk and abandoned vehicles in the city’s right of way…

100517 Vehicle Pink Tag 2 :38 “…overdue in the city.”

Chelan Municipal code 10.36.310 states it is prohibited for any person to park a vehicle for a period of time in excess of 24-hours in the city’s right of way.

And simply moving the vehicle everyday, doesn’t necessarily meet the law. The code goes on to say movement of a not currently licensed vehicle to another right of way in the city shall be deemed a continuing violation of this section.

Sergeant Huddleston says there are some telltale signs of an abandoned vehicle…

100517 Vehicle Pink Tag 3 :32 “…be a pink tag.”

Just what does that pink tag say? It has the time and date the sticker was attached, the name of the officer who attached the pink tag, and says the vehicle must be removed within 24 hours or it will be impounded.

Residents, by the way, can report vehicles that appear to have been abandoned on a city right of way by calling 682-8017 or stopping by the City’s Community Development Department at Chelan City Hall on Johnson Avenue.