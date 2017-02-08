AAA Warns Parents To Never Leave Children Or Pets In Car As Temps Rise

The week’s high temperatures will make it extra dangerous and deadly for children and pets if left in a vehicle, even for a short time.

That’s the message AAA Washington is getting out as we see the thermometer rise.

Jennifer Cook, AAA Spokesperson, told KOZI News that AAA is urging parents, caregivers and pet owners to never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle, even if it’s parked in the shade, or has a window open…

AAA Washington also recommends discussing hot car safety with anyone who drives your child- and if you see an unattended child or pet in a vehicle— call 911 and follow the instruction of emergency personnel.

And, Cook adds- the heat will wreak havoc on your vehicle, if you don’t take the proper precautions…

