AAA Predicts Record Number On Roads For 4th Of July Weekend Travel

Whether your Fourth of July plans have you hitting the highways for an out of town vacation, or just visiting with family and friends close to home, you will likely encounter congestion on the roads.

Dan Coon, Spokesman for AAA Washington, says they are expecting a record number of travelers this year…

062817 AAA Holiday 1 :45 “…or if they’re flying.”

Why, you ask? Coon says one huge contributing factor is the price of gas…

Coon says one huge contributing factor is the price of gas.

If your plans have you out on the states roadways, Coon says, plan ahead…

If your plans have you out on the states roadways, Coon says, plan ahead.

Of course, Coon adds, it’s also a good idea to check road conditions and traffic before hitting the road…

062817 AAA Holiday 4 :22 “…and enjoy the weekend.”

For road conditions, visit the Department of Transportation website at wsdot.wa.gov

And, although this may go without saying: be sure to buckle up!