A True Sign That Spring Is Coming: Rocky Reach Dam Visitor Center Has Opened For The Season

When you look out the window- it may not look anything like spring…in fact, the official first day of spring is about three weeks away.

But, there are signs that we are nearing the end of winter, including Thursday’s reopening of the Rocky Reach Dam Visitor Center…

That’s PU D Public Information Officer, Kimberlee Craig…

New name- same location.

The Rocky Reach Discovery Center is on the west side of Rocky Reach Dam, just south of Wenatchee on Highway 97 A.

Admission is free and there is ample parking for guests, including recreational vehicles and buses.

The Rocky Reach Discovery Center, and Rocky Reach Park is open daily 9am – 6pm. The Museum of the Columbia is open daily 9am – 5:30pm.

It’s not spring- but, Rocky Reach has reopened for public visitors.

For more information on Rocky Reach Dam, and other parks operated by Chelan County PUD- visit their website at chelanpud.org.