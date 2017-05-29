A Postal Express Truck In Collision Loses Shipping Packages In Peshastin Creek

Press Release:

Leavenworth – Washington State Patrol, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Chelan-Douglas Health District are asking the public to report any shipping packages located along the banks of Peshastin Creek from Peshastin downstream to the Wenatchee River and the Wenatchee River downstream.

Saturday morning a Postal Express truck was involved in a collision on US 97, 6 miles southeast of Leavenworth, which resulted in cargo being spilled into Peshastin Creek.

Do not open any of the packages. Although most of the contents are harmless (i.e. miscellaneous medical supplies), some of the packages could pose a risk if unsealed. For additional information regarding health risks, please contact the Chelan-Douglas Health District’s 24 hour response number at 509-886-6499.

As water levels recede, more packages could become exposed. If a package is located, please report its location to the Washington State Patrol at 509-682-8090 or the Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Office at 509-663-9911.

911 should be used in an emergency situation only.