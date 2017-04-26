A New Hospital Is Coming To Town

The results from Tuesday’s Special Election, as relayed by Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, just moments after voting officially ended at 8PM…

042617 Hospital Election 1 1:02 “…surprised to see it change.”

Moments after we spoke with Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, hospital CEO, Kevin Abel shared his thoughts with KOZI listeners..

042617 Hospital Election 2 :27 “…important for us all.”

Guy Evans played a lead role in the campaign for the new hospital. We caught up with him at Tuesday night’s celebration just after learning that the hospital bond proposal had passed…

042617 Hospital Election 3 :59 “…excited by that prospect.”

Hospital CEO, Kevin Abel, said it was a combination of public support and support from the medical community that convinced the hospital administration to head back to the voters…

042617 Hospital Election 4 :26 “…facility is the way to go.”

Dr. Ty Witt, who was also a central character in the Yes For A New Hospital Campaign, had a physicians perspective of Tuesday night’s good news…

042617 Hospital Election 5 :38 “…will really be substantial.”

Ballot count update will come at 4 pm on Friday, and as Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore says, it will be very unlikely to change the outcome– which means there is a new hospital on the way.