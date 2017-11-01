A Manson School M & O Levy To Be Added To February’s Special Ballot

The Manson School Board, in December, passed a resolution placing a levy proposition on the February 14 Special Election Ballot.

If approved, the levy would replace an existing Maintenance and Operations Levy, passed by voters in February 2015- set to expire at the end of 2017.

Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton, told KOZI the proposed levy is for 2 years…

011117 Manson Levy 1 :30 “…school district is running.”

Charlton says things have changed over the years regarding Maintenance and Operations Levies, adding that it is really critical funding for the district…

011117 Manson Levy 2 1:09 “…of a schools program.”

The proposed levy, Charlton says, does come with a slight increase over the current levy…

011117 Manson Levy 3 :22 “…each of the two years.”

So, what exactly does that mean to individual taxpayers?

Well, that depends on your property value, and, as Charlton explains, the Manson School District has made it easy for you to figure that out on their website…

011117 Manson Levy 4 :50 “…needs of school funding.”

An informational meeting for the public will be held at Manson High School next month- on February 8th at 6:30 PM-