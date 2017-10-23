[10/23/17] A Look At Meetings This Week
Posted in Local Government & Meetings
You might think with the change of seasons, things might be slowing down in the valley- but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
This will be a very full week for meetings:
Brewster School 4th Monday @ 7 @ HS Library
Lake Chelan Hospital Tuesday @ 1:30PM
Chelan City Council 2nd / 4th Tuesday @ 6PM @ City Hall
Lk Chelan School 2nd / 4th Tuesday 6PM @ District Office
Twisp Town Council 2nd / 4th Tuesday @ 5:30PM @ Town Hall
Methow Valley School 2nd / 4th Wednesday @ 5:30 PM
Entiat City Council 2nd / 4th Thursday @ 7PM @ Council Chambers