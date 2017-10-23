A Look At Meetings This Week

You might think with the change of seasons, things might be slowing down in the valley- but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

This will be a very full week for meetings:

Brewster School 4th Monday @ 7 @ HS Library

Lake Chelan Hospital Tuesday @ 1:30PM

Chelan City Council 2nd / 4th Tuesday @ 6PM @ City Hall

Lk Chelan School 2nd / 4th Tuesday 6PM @ District Office

Twisp Town Council 2nd / 4th Tuesday @ 5:30PM @ Town Hall

Methow Valley School 2nd / 4th Wednesday @ 5:30 PM

Entiat City Council 2nd / 4th Thursday @ 7PM @ Council Chambers