A Little rain didn’t stop the Goats

They were able to dodge the rain and play through some light sprinkles. Based on the weather, they opted for pro-sets to 8 as opposed to the typical 2 out of 3 set format, and were subsequently able to complete all the varsity and JV matches before the steady rain started.

Boys: Chelan 3, Tonasket 2

#1 Singles: Caleb Hardesty (T) def Micah Larson 8-5 (Coach Rothlisberger was impressed with how well Micah matched up vs talented state singles medalist Caleb. They played out some excellent points.)

#2 Singles: Wyatt Habich (C) def Kason Tibbs 8-2

#3 Singles: Tobin Wier (C) won by forfeit

#1 Doubles: Eric Owsley/Eli Holz (T) def Alex Gavin/Tyler Higgins 8-1

#2 Doubles: Eli Phelps/Steven Williams (C) def Caleb Steinman-Ben 8-2

The Chelan boys improve to 4-0 on the year.

Girls: Chelan 5, Tonasket 0

#1 Singles: Emma McLaren def Julie Bello 8-1

#2 Singles: Sierra Rothlisberger def Rubi Capote 8-4

#3 Singles: Madeline Peebles def Marie 8-1

#1 Doubles: Sydney Hawkins/Abby Martin def Mandi Wilson/Noni Alley 8-4

#2 Doubles: Elle Rothlisberger/Bella Gatzemeier def Maddie Gariano/Bri Gutierrez 8-2

The Chelan girls are now 3-0 on the season