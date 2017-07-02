A Letter To The Community From The Manson School Board

Dear Manson Community Members:

The Manson School Board is asking you to please support our REPLACEMENT Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Levy. This support provides critical funding for student programs, maintenance of our community’s school facilities, and quality staff members working with our children. Local M & O levy funding comprises 14% of our total funding.

We are a fiscally conservative board and work hard to insure public funds are used responsibly to provide students with an exceptional education.

We are very thankful for your previous support and ask that you vote in support of this levy once again.

Manson School District Board of Directors