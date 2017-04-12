A Great Way to support the Orchard

Looking for a stocking stuffer, a special gift to commemorate a memory or loved one, or to create a sense of caring and nurturing in a young person? Consider giving an adopted tree at the Buckner Orchard for 2018.

If the Buckner Orchard is going to continue as the treasure we know it to be, it must have caretakers now, as well as long into the future. What better way to ensure that future than by giving a child a gift of a tree?

TREES ARE NOT JUST FOR CHILDREN!. Maybe you know someone who doesn’t get to Stehekin often enough, who has a special memory of the Orchard, or you just want to support the work of the Foundation in caring for the Orchard. The adoption of trees also raises awareness of the Orchard and its care.

Adopt-A-Tree is one way in which you can support the work of the Foundation in caring for the Buckner Orchard. With your support much can be done to protect and conserve the heritage of this national treasure, and to continue its place as an important part of the Stehekin Community.

Adopt a tree for yourself and be a part of the Buckner Orchard!

Adopt-A-Tree funds are used exclusively to support the care and maintenance of the Buckner Orchard and are tax deductible.

HOW TO ADOPT A TREE

Step 1. E-mail us at bucknerorchard@aol.com to ensure a certificate arrives in time, providing the first and last name of the person the gift is being given to, as well as the address to which you would like it sent. Be sure to include your e-mail address; this saves the Foundation both time and money in getting the receipt to you.

A personal message may be included on the certificate, such as, With love and fond memories, from Grandma Cinda and Uncle Jim. You choose the one-line wording.

Step 2. Mail a check (@$25.00 per tree) to the Buckner Homestead Heritage Foundation at PO Box 184, Manson, WA 98831. Because some may be given as Christmas gifts, a certificate will be mailed immediately, trusting that the appropriate payment will be forthcoming.

Certificates can also be sent to you in PDF format via e-mail, ready to print from your computer, name of the recipient included. Let us know your preference.

Renewals

This is also a great time to renew trees adopted during previous years. Please let us know if a new certificate is needed and follow the directions above.

Adopt-A-Tree is one of three means by which the Foundation raises funds to support the Orchard and Homestead. The other two are memberships and donations. Please help us today and give a gift of love and caring.

bucknerorchard@aol.com